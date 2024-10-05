Open Menu

KP Halal Food Authority Conduct Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KP Halal Food Authority conduct operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Saturday conducted operations at several places of Tehsil Prova and checked quality of food items at various shops.

The Authority's team on the direction of the Deputy Director Muhammad Asif, checked the quality of various food items and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

During the operation, the Food Authority team checked different bakeries, fast food points, general stores and milk shops.

The deputy director said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.

