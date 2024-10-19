KP Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places in DI Khan city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, the authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops, in the different localities.
The authority's team inspected various food items on the spot and some samples were sent to laboratory for further examination and fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.
They also issued improvement notices to the shop owners and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
On the occasion, the Food Safety Official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.
