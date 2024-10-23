Open Menu

KP Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places in DIKhan city and checked the quality of food items at various shops

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places in DIKhan city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.

During a recent operation on Darya Road in DIKhan the team, supervised by deputy Director Muhammad Asif , conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants.

Authority’s team also sealed water filtration plant as Water samples obtained from the plant had turned out to be below standard upon laboratory examination

Counterfeit and substandard food items were seized from grocery stores during the operation. The owners were fined under the Food Safety Act, and further action was being taken as per the Act.

