KP Halal Food Authority Conducts Operations In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s teams on Saturday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops on Multan Road, DI Khan.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, four different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted the operation and checked numerous shops, food and drinks points.
The authority’s team inspected various food items at the mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the the main laboratory for further examination. During this time a large quantity of expired drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.
Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.
They also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
On this occasion, the food safety official said that actions are being taken by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the people and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.
He said notices were also being issued to the shopkeepers and wherever a complaint was received, immediate action was taken against violators.
