KP Halal Food Authority Conducts Operations In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan to ensure food safety for the common people

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in the different areas of Ratta Kulachi and New Bannu Chungi.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination, and during this time a large quantity of expired biscuits, cakes and drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.

Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

On this occasion, the Food Safety official said that the crackdown was aimed at eradicating adulteration and ensuring public health, adding that the objective was not to harm food businesses but to ensure the supply of quality food items in markets.

