UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Halal Food Authority Discards 5200 Rancid Banaspati Gee At HIE

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:57 PM

KP Halal Food Authority discards 5200 rancid Banaspati Gee at HIE

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Haripur region team on Thursday raided a private food and biscuit factory at Industrial Estate Hattar (HIE) and seized 5200 kilograms rancid Banaspatee Ghee which was being used for frying Nimko

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Haripur region team on Thursday raided a private food and biscuit factory at Industrial Estate Hattar (HIE) and seized 5200 kilograms rancid Banaspatee Ghee which was being used for frying Nimko.

According to the Food Authority officials, a team of Haripur food authority led by Assistant Director Tahir Habeeb raided a private food and biscuit factory at HIE where they found 5200 kg rancid Banaspati Gee being used for frying different types of Nimko.

The team discarded the seized ghee and registered a case as per the laws of the Food Authority.

Later, the Food Authority team visited main Bazar Haripur where they inspected shops, food points and bakeries, sealed many shops for substandard hygiene and expired food items served notices to many for improvement and award of the license.

The inspecting team also visited several fish shops, kabab froosh, nimko sales points and bakeries at various places of Haripur city and fined them for violation of Food Authority bylaws.

At the occasion AD Tahir Habeeb told media persons that our prime objective is to provide safe food to masses according to the standards prescribed by the food authority and would continue inspections of the factories and markets in this regard.

Related Topics

Haripur Market Media

Recent Stories

Eight Killed, Over 50 Injured During Protests in I ..

24 seconds ago

UVAS ink MoU with U.M. Enterprises Karachi for “ ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam at second place in ICC T20I batsmen ran ..

58 seconds ago

PA Speaker expresses grief over death of Advisor A ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Syrian Military Explode Underground Comma ..

1 minute ago

India banks on fake news for real news being bad: ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.