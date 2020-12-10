KP Halal Food Authority discards 5200 rancid Banaspati Gee at HIE

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Haripur region team on Thursday raided a private food and biscuit factory at Industrial Estate Hattar (HIE) and seized 5200 kilograms rancid Banaspatee Ghee which was being used for frying Nimko

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Haripur region team on Thursday raided a private food and biscuit factory at Industrial Estate Hattar (HIE) and seized 5200 kilograms rancid Banaspatee Ghee which was being used for frying Nimko.

According to the Food Authority officials, a team of Haripur food authority led by Assistant Director Tahir Habeeb raided a private food and biscuit factory at HIE where they found 5200 kg rancid Banaspati Gee being used for frying different types of Nimko.

The team discarded the seized ghee and registered a case as per the laws of the Food Authority.

Later, the Food Authority team visited main Bazar Haripur where they inspected shops, food points and bakeries, sealed many shops for substandard hygiene and expired food items served notices to many for improvement and award of the license.

The inspecting team also visited several fish shops, kabab froosh, nimko sales points and bakeries at various places of Haripur city and fined them for violation of Food Authority bylaws.

At the occasion AD Tahir Habeeb told media persons that our prime objective is to provide safe food to masses according to the standards prescribed by the food authority and would continue inspections of the factories and markets in this regard.