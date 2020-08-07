KP Halal Food Authority holds online briefing for officials

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The officials of the Halal Food Authority held an online briefing for the officials of the district administration Dir Upper here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak, focal persons and all the Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners attended the online briefing of the Halal Food Authority in District Jirga Hall.

The officials of the Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have given a detailed online briefing to the participants about Halal Food. The participants also asked questions during the online training for Halal Food assessments.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak assured the participants that steps have been taken to ensure proper food to the people in the districts and would take stern action against all those involved in selling unhygienic food and un-halal food in the markets.

The District Administration along with the officials of the Halal Food Authority would stand side-by-side to ensure quality of food to the people. He also directed the officials of the Halal Food Authority and district administration to continue inspection in the markets to stop that illegal practice once for all.