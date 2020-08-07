UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Halal Food Authority Holds Online Briefing For Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

KP Halal Food Authority holds online briefing for officials

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The officials of the Halal Food Authority held an online briefing for the officials of the district administration Dir Upper here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak, focal persons and all the Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners attended the online briefing of the Halal Food Authority in District Jirga Hall.

The officials of the Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have given a detailed online briefing to the participants about Halal Food. The participants also asked questions during the online training for Halal Food assessments.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak assured the participants that steps have been taken to ensure proper food to the people in the districts and would take stern action against all those involved in selling unhygienic food and un-halal food in the markets.

The District Administration along with the officials of the Halal Food Authority would stand side-by-side to ensure quality of food to the people. He also directed the officials of the Halal Food Authority and district administration to continue inspection in the markets to stop that illegal practice once for all.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Dir Upper Market All

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

9 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

18 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

39 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

43 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.