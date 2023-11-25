PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handicap cricket team won the ICRC-supported bilateral cricket series by 3-0 here at the Islamia College University by defeating the Azad Jammu & Kashmir team.

The event was organized to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supported the bilateral three-match cricket series between the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Head of the Sub-Delegation of the ICRC in Peshawar, Jihad Nabhan, distributed prizes among the teams and encouraged both teams for their participation and spirit.