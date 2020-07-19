UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Has Almost No Stock Of Wheat, Fear Of A Severe Flour Crisis In The Province: PFMA KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

KP has almost no stock of wheat, fear of a severe flour crisis in the province: PFMA KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Group Leader Muhammad Naeem Butt and Flour Mills Association Chairman Muhammad Iqbal in a joint statement drew the attention of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for food and Food Secretary that at present the stock of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not adequate.

They said that the annual requirement of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 4.6 million tons, while the provincial government currently has a stock of 1.5 million tons of wheat.

"If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government does not find a solution to this problem immediately and the situation remains the same, a very serious flour crisis could erupt in the next few days," he said.

They demanded that a similar policy should be issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in keeping with the policy of Punjab and a 65/35 policy should be formulated for flour mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab.

They said the representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be included while formulating wheat policy to ensure provision of cheap flour to the people. They said that flour mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be provided 100% wheat as per the needs of the population.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Same Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

6 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.