KP Has Potential To Conduct 3,000 Corona Tests Daily: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

KP has potential to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had achieved the capacity to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily.

In a message on his social media account twitter handle, he said people could call on 1700 for free corona test. Rapid Response Team of Health Department would visit their homes to collect specimen.

Praising laboratories for increasing testing capacity, he said the province had the assistance of fifteen testing laboratories including Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) Khyber Medical University that conducted more than 8,000 tests in last six days.

He said laboratory was conducting 1,500 tests on daily basis.

He said testing facilities also included NIH Islamabad and different private sector laboratories. He informed that so far 87,582 corona tests had been conducted in the province and average of tests in last five days was 2,843 while 3,121 tests had been conducted the other day.

He said steps had been taken to establish more faculties for corona testing.

He urged people to adopt precautionary measures and follow approved standard operating procedure to contain the virus from spreading.

