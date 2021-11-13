UrduPoint.com

KP Has Potential To Promote Religious Tourism: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

KP has potential to promote religious tourism: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar Saturday said that Peshawar was an important and unique city in the context of history and tourism with great potential to attract local and foreign tourists

He expressed these views on a tour to Peshawar arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Directorate of Archeology in his honour.

The minister visited Peshawar Museum, historical Sethi House, Ghorgathari and Hindu temple.

He appreciated the efforts of KP government to preserve the rich heritage of this region and restoration of Peshawar Museum.

Appreciating the efforts of KP Tourism and Archeology Department, the minister said that he would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the museum after completion of renovation work to restore its original look.

He said that historical Archeological sites of Ghandhra civilization in KP could promote religious tourism by attracting foreign tourists.

