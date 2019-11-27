UrduPoint.com
KP Has Rich Potential Of Investment: Azerbaijan Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

KP has rich potential of investment: Azerbaijan envoy

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ali Alizada Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rich potential of investment and business community should take advantage of the provincial government's friendly policies and make investment in various sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ali Alizada Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rich potential of investment and business community should take advantage of the provincial government's friendly policies and make investment in various sectors.

Addressing 'Meet the Press' program here at Peshawar Press Club, he said KP have great investment potential in tourism, construction, minerals and energy sectors.

Ali Alizada said Pakistan was among the countries that recognized Azerbaijan in 1991, adding the two countries were enjoying good brothers political and economic relations yet we want to further strengthen the ties with Pakistan.

He said that we want relaxation in visas, adding direct flight may soon start to Islamabad for exchange of political, business and cultural delegations between the two countries.

Ali Alizada expressed satisfaction on overall law and other situations in the province, saying, the situation was conducive for investors and foreigners to visit different historical sites of Peshawar that also inspired him very much.

