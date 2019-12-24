KP has withdrawn its own guidelines from agenda of CCI

To develop consensus with Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) draft interim guideline for development of Hydrocarbon Seepages, the KP government has withdrawn its own guidelines from the agenda of CCI, subject to consideration of comments of all stakeholder, including GoKP and Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA)

The Energy & Power Department of KP has clarified about a news item published in English daily paper regarding "Dropping of agenda item in CCI regarding seeking of NOC for Oil & Gas Production".The existing Petroleum Policy 2012 is silent as to the handling of Seepages situated in the Exploration Blocks or free areas.

For proper handling of Seepages and to minimize the hazardous nature, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division)/ DGPC shared draft guidelines for Seepages in November 2017 with all stakeholder for their consent so that the same could be placed before CCI for approval,Meanwhile, the GoKP also circulated its draft guidelines with some amendments in March 2018 to all stakeholder for their comments so that it could be included in the CCI agenda for approval.

However, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) requested GoKP to agree with DGPC Guidelines instead of pressing for adoption of GoKP's proposed guidelines.To develop consensus and to incorporate the valuable comments from all stakeholder, the GoKP requested the Ministry of IPC Division to withdraw the Summary on Guidelines for Seepages from the agenda of CCI as the draft interim guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division)/DGPC were found to be reasonable subject to incorporation of certain amendments proposed by GoKP.The Federal Government is expected to place the Seepages Guidelines before the CCI for approval after receiving comments from all stockholders especially PPEPCA, which is a reputable forum of national & international E&P companies.