KP HC Completes Geo Tagging Of 29000 Health Centers
January 17, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KP HC) has completed geo tagging of 29000 health centers to improve the service delivery system
According to three-month report of KP Healthcare Commission, a standard procedure has been compiled with the cooperation of State Life Insurance Corporation and Shifa Foundation to implement healthcare delivery system with Sehat Card Plus.
To facilitate patients, the commission has completed the training of 486 persons who are working in various health centers while training of 26 workers that are working in drug addiction centres have been completed with the assistance of UNODC.
As many as 21 hospitals have been granted permanent licenses while 94 health centers that were run by unqualified persons have been closed permanently.
Chief Executive Officer KP Healthcare Commission, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar has appreciated performance of the commission and expressed resolve to further improve performance for better service delivery.
