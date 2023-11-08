KP HCC completes assessment of BKMC Swabi for granting commission license

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC) completed assessments of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi for the grant of a commission license

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC) completed assessments of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi for the grant of a commission license.

The KP HCC, assessment team meticulously inspected and reviewed all aspects of the hospital's operations, infrastructure and adherence to healthcare standards to ensure compliance with the commission's standards.

This evaluation encompassed all 34 standards and 160 associated indicators as outlined in the KP HCC Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) scoring matrix for Category 1 Hospitals.