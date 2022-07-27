UrduPoint.com

KP HCC Initiates Grand Operation Against Quackery

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP HCC initiates grand operation against quackery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) on Wednesday initiated a grand operation against quackery and inspected various health care establishments to ensure provision of quality health care services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission constituted five inspection teams consisting of 10 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out anti-quackery campaign.

A total of 320 health care establishments (HCEs) were inspected in District Peshawar on July 22, 2022.

14 Health Care Establishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits, reagents, dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system, etc.

Nine showcause notices were also issued to various Health Care Establishments due to non-compliance and necessary directions were issued by the inspection teams.

