KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the collapse of a roof in Karak due to ongoing heavy rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the collapse of a roof in Karak due to ongoing heavy rains.

He also extended his condolences for the damages and casualties reported in other districts of the province.

In response, he has directed the Health Department to remain on high alert and ensure close coordination with relevant rescue agencies.

The Health Advisor instructed all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) to remain present at their respective stations and provide immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies.

He further stated that, on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, an air ambulance is available for the public, and the government will not hesitate to utilize it in any emergency situation.

Ihtesham Ali also directed the Director General of Health Services to maintain constant communication with all regional health offices and ensure that the healthcare system remains fully operational in the wake of any natural disaster.

He instructed Regional Directors to closely monitor incidents related to changing weather patterns and report any emergency situations to the Health Department without delay.

He also indicated that, if needed, an Emergency Control Room will be established within the Health Department to facilitate the timely provision of essential medicines and rescue services.

Additionally, he directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) to prioritize emergency referrals from regional hospitals and take necessary measures to handle critical cases effectively.