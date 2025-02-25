Open Menu

KP Health Advisor Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives, Issues Directive Of High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 11:35 PM

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the collapse of a roof in Karak due to ongoing heavy rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the collapse of a roof in Karak due to ongoing heavy rains.

He also extended his condolences for the damages and casualties reported in other districts of the province.

In response, he has directed the Health Department to remain on high alert and ensure close coordination with relevant rescue agencies.

The Health Advisor instructed all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) to remain present at their respective stations and provide immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies.

He further stated that, on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, an air ambulance is available for the public, and the government will not hesitate to utilize it in any emergency situation.

Ihtesham Ali also directed the Director General of Health Services to maintain constant communication with all regional health offices and ensure that the healthcare system remains fully operational in the wake of any natural disaster.

He instructed Regional Directors to closely monitor incidents related to changing weather patterns and report any emergency situations to the Health Department without delay.

He also indicated that, if needed, an Emergency Control Room will be established within the Health Department to facilitate the timely provision of essential medicines and rescue services.

Additionally, he directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) to prioritize emergency referrals from regional hospitals and take necessary measures to handle critical cases effectively.

Recent Stories

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

5 minutes ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

5 minutes ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

5 minutes ago
 KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

5 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

12 minutes ago
UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

12 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

13 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

13 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

13 minutes ago
 Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digita ..

Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held

13 minutes ago
 Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan