Open Menu

KP Health Advisor Praises Ayub Medical Complex For Excellence In Healthcare

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KP Health Advisor praises Ayub Medical Complex for excellence in healthcare

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali Thursday praised the services of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), stating that the institution’s excellent medical facilities have significantly reduced the patient burden on hospitals in Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali Thursday praised the services of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), stating that the institution’s excellent medical facilities have significantly reduced the patient burden on hospitals in Peshawar.

During his visit to the AMC, Ehtesham Ali inspected various hospital departments and reviewed ongoing development projects. He was accompanied by the Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical Institution, Prof Dr Saqib Malik, Hospital Director Dr Dawood Iqbal, Medical Director Dr Alam Zeb Swati and other department heads.

The Health Advisor paid special attention to the Pediatrics and Cardiology departments, assessing the progress of ongoing construction work. He also personally examined the MRI machine and addressed rumors about its alleged theft, questioning, “How can such a large machine be stolen? It’s surprising how people believe such rumors.

Ehtesham Ali reiterated the importance of Ayub Teaching Hospital for the Hazara region, describing it as a vital healthcare institution providing top-tier medical services. He announced that the 12-bed Surgical ICU would become operational within a month, while the Cardiac OT would also be inaugurated soon.

Furthermore, he emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, along with the region’s Primary healthcare system. These efforts aim to ease the patient load on Ayub Medical Complex and enhance healthcare accessibility across the region.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

11 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

22 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan