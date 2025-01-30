KP Health Advisor praises Ayub Medical Complex for excellence in healthcare

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali Thursday praised the services of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), stating that the institution’s excellent medical facilities have significantly reduced the patient burden on hospitals in Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali Thursday praised the services of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), stating that the institution’s excellent medical facilities have significantly reduced the patient burden on hospitals in Peshawar.

During his visit to the AMC, Ehtesham Ali inspected various hospital departments and reviewed ongoing development projects. He was accompanied by the Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical Institution, Prof Dr Saqib Malik, Hospital Director Dr Dawood Iqbal, Medical Director Dr Alam Zeb Swati and other department heads.

The Health Advisor paid special attention to the Pediatrics and Cardiology departments, assessing the progress of ongoing construction work. He also personally examined the MRI machine and addressed rumors about its alleged theft, questioning, “How can such a large machine be stolen? It’s surprising how people believe such rumors.

Ehtesham Ali reiterated the importance of Ayub Teaching Hospital for the Hazara region, describing it as a vital healthcare institution providing top-tier medical services. He announced that the 12-bed Surgical ICU would become operational within a month, while the Cardiac OT would also be inaugurated soon.

Furthermore, he emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, along with the region’s Primary healthcare system. These efforts aim to ease the patient load on Ayub Medical Complex and enhance healthcare accessibility across the region.