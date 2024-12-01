KP Health Advisor urges masses to hate AIDs disease, not patient

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali has urged the masses to hate the AIDS disease but not the patient.

He expressed these views in a video message aired on World AIDS Day to be celebrated globally on December 1.

The purpose of observing World AIDS Day is to raise awareness among the public about this disease and encourage them to undergo screening, Ihtesham said and added that free AIDS screening and treatment facilities are available at 13 centers across the province, including tribal districts while we plan to expand these centers over time to increase the screening process.

The health Advisor appealed to the public, "Never reuse syringes and insist on tested blood for transfusions".

Warning of hidden cases, he said currently, there are 8,356 registered AIDS patients in the province, but many people may be living with this disease undiagnosed, which poses a significant threat.

He further stated, "Healthcare staff and the Health Care Commission must ensure sterilization of surgical instruments and the public must insist on disposable items at barbershops and beauty salons.

The advisor explained, "As of now, 2,080 women, 6,105 men, and 171 transgender individuals are registered as AIDS patients, and with increased screening, these numbers may rise. In 2024, 1,173 new cases were registered compared to 1,147 in 2023".

Project Director of the Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, and Thalassemia Control Program, Dr. Tariq Hayat Taj said, "Discrimination against AIDS patients on the basis of their disease is a violation of human rights. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the highest transmission rate is among injectable drug users sharing syringes at 12%, followed by transgender individuals at 1.5%".

He continued, "Last year, the number of AIDS treatment centers was increased from six to 13, where patients receive free medication, diagnosis, and counseling services.

Dr. Tariq further explained that there are 1,256 registered AIDS patients in tribal districts, while settled districts like Peshawar lead with 1,515 cases, followed by Bannu with 979, Swat with 384, Mardan with 366, and Charsadda with 345 cases.