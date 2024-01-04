Open Menu

KP Health Authorities Initiates Cracks Down On Illegal Sale, Distribution Of Alternative Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KP health authorities initiates cracks down on illegal sale, distribution of alternative medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Drug Control and Pharmacy Services department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a comprehensive crackdown against the illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative medicines across various districts of the province.

The department has acted swiftly in response to reports received from different districts about unlawful practices related to alternative medicines including food supplements, nutraceuticals, Unani, Ayurvedic, homeopathic, and herbal products.

Drug inspectors have been specifically tasked to launch a special campaign in their respective districts. During raids conducted on the 1, 2, and 3 of January 2024, the teams of drug department targeted illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative drugs in districts including Abbottabad, Bajaur, Bannu, Bunir, Chitral, DI Khan, Kurram, Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Orakzai, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Swabi, Kohat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, Charsadda, and Tank.

A total of 412 medical stores were inspected and 118 suspected samples of alternative medicines were collected on Form-5 during these operations.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir has underlined the department's commitment to maintaining zero tolerance for those involved in the illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative medicines asserting that these stringent measures will persist to ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Drugs Sale Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank January From

Recent Stories

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

5 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

9 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

13 minutes ago
 World Braille Day being observed today

World Braille Day being observed today

26 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

3 hours ago
SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

4 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

4 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

5 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan