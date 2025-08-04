KP health care commission registers 2,937 medical facilities, seals 1,491 in one-year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) has carried out 9,100 inspections of Health Care Establishments (HCEs) in different parts of the province from 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025.

KP HCC has issued annual report from the period June 2024 to June 2025, according to spokesperson of the commission, Azm Rehman.

2,397 HCEs were registered, while 1,491 were sealed due to various violations during the period. Additionally, 2821 HCEs were issued notices to rectify deficiencies and enhance service standards.

During the same period, the Commission granted 65 full licences and 344 provisional licences to different HCEs.

The Commission organised 24 training sessions on Minimum Service delivery standards, benefiting 486 health care professionals and staff members of HCEs from different districts.

These sessions focused on improving the quality of health care service delivery, Azm added.

The Commission also received 1,111 complaints against different HCEs over the year, 94 percent were resolved successfully, he said.

Director Legal Affairs, KP HCC, Mohsin Ali Turk, lauded the efforts of staff of the Commission, stating that their unwavering commitment to ensure quality health care for the people of the province continues to grow stronger with each passing day.