The Health Care Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an inquiry into the termination of a nurse working in the North West Hospital after she was diagnosed positive for the coronavirus while treating the patients

The KP government took notice on a video clip which went viral on the social media, in which the nurse narrated the details of her firing by the hospital management and directed the Health Care Commission to probe the matter, a press release issued here Friday said.

The nurse is currently admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex,The commission's inquiry committee had started recording statements of the persons concerned and would soon approach the nurse, the press release added.

Meanwhile, the Young Nurses Association has welcomed the initiation of inquiry against the hospital's administration and demanded to include its representative in the committee.