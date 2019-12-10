KP Health Department allocates separate beds for transgenders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has reserved 74 separate beds for transgenders at government hospitals across the province, implementing the Transgenders Protection Act 2018

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has reserved 74 separate beds for transgenders at government hospitals across the province, implementing the Transgenders Protection Act 2018

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province, where separate beds have been allocated in government hospitals for transgenders.

Previously, the facility was available to transgender only in public sector hospitals of the Federal capital.

As per Transgender Protection Act 2018, five beds will be allotted to transgenders in Medical Teaching Institutes, four in Category A and B hospitals and three beds in Category C.

Health department has so far allotted 74 separate beds at 19 hospitals in 15 districts of the province, while another 124 beds will be allotted in rest of public sector hospitals.