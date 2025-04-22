KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) On the special directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor to Health, Ihtisham Ali, the registration process for all private and public blood banks across the province has officially commenced.

In this regard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Blood Transfusion Authority KP, Dr. Abid, has issued formal notices to all blood banks, directing them to complete their registration by the deadline of April 30, 2025. The registration forms can be downloaded from the official website of the KP Health Department.

Advisor to Health, Ihtisham Ali emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards preventing unsafe and illegal blood transfusions, which are a major cause of the spread of transfusion-related diseases.

He further stated that the regulation and registration of blood services in the province will ensure that all active blood banks operate strictly under the law.

He termed the move as a significant milestone for the healthcare system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at improving public safety and the quality of blood transfusion services.