KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Directorate General of Health Services KP has decided to establish an Emergency Control Room in accordance with the contingency plan issued for the upcoming general elections.

This was announced from the office of Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali.

As per the plan, doctors and relevant staff have been assigned duties for the operation of the Emergency Control Room to handle emergency situations during the election period. Emergency contact numbers will be established to manage crisis situations effectively.

Additionally, all District Health Officers (DHOs) have been instructed to conduct risk assessments and set up control rooms during the elections.

Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized that all DHOs and Medical Superintendents will ensure the provision of necessary medicines and facilities to manage emergencies effectively.

The plan will also involve establishing communication channels to provide authenticated information to the public during the elections.