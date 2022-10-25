KP Health Department to induct 35 dental surgeons on vacant posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Tuesday decided to appoint dental surgeons on 35 vacant posts throughout the province.

According to the spokesman of the Directorate General Health Services office, these doctors would soon be recruited through KP Public Service Commission.

He said the total approved posts of dental surgeons were 489 out of which only 35 posts were laying vacant in the province.

He said the requisition for the appointment of 35 dental surgeons has been sent to KP Public Service Commission and the recruitment process would soon be started after the completion of formalities.