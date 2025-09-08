KP Health Dept holds dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ehtesham Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department organized a dengue awareness walk on Monday under the leadership of Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali.

According to the Health Department, the walk was attended by Health Secretary Shahidullah, Director General Health Dr. Shahid Younas, District Health Officer Peshawar Dr. Muhammad Idrees, In-charge of the Vector Control Program Dr.

Fazal Rahman, along with other officials and staff members.

The purpose of the activity was to raise public awareness about dengue prevention and control.

The Health Department urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures, particularly ensuring that clean water does not accumulate in open places, and to follow protective practices to curb the spread of the virus.

Officials stressed that community participation is crucial in minimizing dengue risks and protecting public health.