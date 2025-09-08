Open Menu

KP Health Dept Holds Dengue Awareness Walk Led By Advisor Ehtesham Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KP Health Dept holds dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ehtesham Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department organized a dengue awareness walk on Monday under the leadership of Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali.

According to the Health Department, the walk was attended by Health Secretary Shahidullah, Director General Health Dr. Shahid Younas, District Health Officer Peshawar Dr. Muhammad Idrees, In-charge of the Vector Control Program Dr.

Fazal Rahman, along with other officials and staff members.

The purpose of the activity was to raise public awareness about dengue prevention and control.

The Health Department urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures, particularly ensuring that clean water does not accumulate in open places, and to follow protective practices to curb the spread of the virus.

Officials stressed that community participation is crucial in minimizing dengue risks and protecting public health.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

2 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

2 hours ago
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

4 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan