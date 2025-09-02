KP Health dept issues advisory to contain spread of conjunctivitis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has issued a province-wide advisory to prevent the spread of viral conjunctivitis in view of a rise in reported cases.

According to an official circular signed by the Director of Public Health, all district health offices and teaching hospitals have been directed to ensure strict implementation of preventive guidelines issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

The advisory emphasizes the dissemination of precautionary measures, adherence to hygiene protocols, and provision of timely medical care to affected patients.

The department has urged the public to seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms such as eye redness, itching, or discharge, and to avoid sharing personal items to help curb transmission of the infection.