KP Health Dept Organizes Dengue Awareness Walk Led By Advisor Ihtesham Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM

In a bid to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday organized a dengue awareness walk led by Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) In a bid to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday organized a dengue awareness walk led by Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali.

The event was attended by Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan, Director General Health Services Dr. Shahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vector Control Programme In-charge Dr. Fazal Rehman, and other relevant officials.

The walk aimed at sensitising the public on preventive measures against dengue, including avoiding stagnant water, using mosquito nets, and maintaining cleanliness to curb the spread of the virus.

Following the awareness walk, a high-level meeting on dengue control was convened under the joint chairmanship of Advisor Ihtesham Ali and Secretary Health Shahidullah Khan. The meeting was attended by DG Health, the head of the Integrated Vector Control Programme, DHO Peshawar, and DHOs from other districts, many of whom joined virtually.

During the session, the health advisor directed the DHOs of Charsadda and Haripur to intensify anti-dengue operations in identified hotspots and adopt technically sound strategies.

He emphasized that the recent floods have heightened the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, posing a significant challenge to the health department.

It was decided that DHOs would lead district-level dengue control efforts in coordination with local administrations, education departments, municipal bodies, and public health units.

Advisor Ihtesham Ali urged all DHOs to actively publicize their efforts, utilize social media effectively, and engage local press clubs to ensure timely dissemination of accurate information.

He also stressed the importance of conducting awareness sessions in schools, mosques, and madrasas to reach all segments of society.

Speaking at the meeting, Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan said the post-flood situation demands double the effort from the department. He instructed DHOs to remain present in the field, distribute mosquito nets where needed, eliminate stagnant water, and ensure regular fogging and spraying to minimize the risk of dengue outbreaks.

