KP Health Dept Seeks Annual Performance Reports From MTIs
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has sought annual performance reports from Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.
The reports must cover the period from March 1, 2024, to February 2025 and be submitted to the department.
According to the health department on Tuesday an official letters has been issued to ten MTIs in the province, instructing them to submit their performance reports. The reports should include achievements made over the past year.
The department stated that these accomplishments would be part of the published annual performance report.
The provincial health department has emphasized the importance of timely submission to ensure transparency and improvement in healthcare services.
Recent Stories
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solid measures to be taken for Dera’s development: DC5 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept seeks annual performance reports from MTIs5 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange Project15 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week to celebrate heritage, poetry & nature15 minutes ago
-
KPEFA agrees to HR development activities15 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown: 153 cases registered, 46 arrested so far25 minutes ago
-
SP investigation holds crucial meeting with SDPOs & SHOs25 minutes ago
-
Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes45 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls45 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee meeting held45 minutes ago
-
Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again55 minutes ago