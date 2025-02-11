KP Health Dept seeks annual performance reports from MTIs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has sought annual performance reports from Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.

The reports must cover the period from March 1, 2024, to February 2025 and be submitted to the department.

According to the health department on Tuesday an official letters has been issued to ten MTIs in the province, instructing them to submit their performance reports. The reports should include achievements made over the past year.

The department stated that these accomplishments would be part of the published annual performance report.

The provincial health department has emphasized the importance of timely submission to ensure transparency and improvement in healthcare services.