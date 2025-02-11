Open Menu

KP Health Dept Seeks Annual Performance Reports From MTIs

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KP Health Dept seeks annual performance reports from MTIs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has sought annual performance reports from Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.

The reports must cover the period from March 1, 2024, to February 2025 and be submitted to the department.

According to the health department on Tuesday an official letters has been issued to ten MTIs in the province, instructing them to submit their performance reports. The reports should include achievements made over the past year.

The department stated that these accomplishments would be part of the published annual performance report.

The provincial health department has emphasized the importance of timely submission to ensure transparency and improvement in healthcare services.

Recent Stories

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

10 minutes ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

10 minutes ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

25 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

25 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

40 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

55 minutes ago
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

1 hour ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan