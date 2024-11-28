Open Menu

KP Health Dept, UKHSA Collaborate On Disease Surveillance Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), launched a two-day training session on disease surveillance for data focal persons and public health coordinators.

At the request of the KP Health Department and under the visionary leadership of the Director General Health Services, with guidance from the Program Manager of the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) program, UKHSA facilitated this comprehensive training initiative.

The training is part of UKHSA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s public health system and builds on KP’s achievements as a pioneer in implementing the IDSR system. The combined efforts of the Directorate General Health Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) have been instrumental in achieving significant milestones in public health surveillance.

The program aims at equipping health department staff with critical skills to interpret disease surveillance data accurately, enabling them to detect potential outbreaks early and respond swiftly. By enhancing decision-making and promoting timely interventions, this initiative seeks to prevent outbreaks and safeguard public health amidst the growing threat of communicable diseases.

The KP Health Department, NIH, and UKHSA remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting public health through timely and effective responses to health challenges. This training marks a significant step towards achieving a healthier and more resilient future for the province.

