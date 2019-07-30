KP health deptt announces provision of separate wards, rooms to transgenders in Govt hospitals

The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced provision of separate wards and rooms for transgenders in all government hospitals with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced provision of separate wards and rooms for transgenders in all government hospitals with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan issued in light of Section 12 (b) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, in order to ensure non-discrimination in relation to transgender persons' right to health and to facilitate their access to all available health services of the province.

The chief minister had expressed the desire for taking necessary steps needed for providing safe environment to the transgenders at all government hospitals and other healthcare institutions, reads a notification issued by Secretary Health.

All MTI hospitals are directed to reserve five beds for Transgender Persons, Category A&B four beds and Category C hospitals for three beds.

All the medical superintendents, medical directors & district health officers are also directed to ensure implementation of the above directives in letter and spirit.