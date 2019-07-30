UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Deptt Announces Provision Of Separate Wards, Rooms To Transgenders In Govt Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

KP health deptt announces provision of separate wards, rooms to transgenders in Govt hospitals

The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced provision of separate wards and rooms for transgenders in all government hospitals with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced provision of separate wards and rooms for transgenders in all government hospitals with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan issued in light of Section 12 (b) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, in order to ensure non-discrimination in relation to transgender persons' right to health and to facilitate their access to all available health services of the province.

The chief minister had expressed the desire for taking necessary steps needed for providing safe environment to the transgenders at all government hospitals and other healthcare institutions, reads a notification issued by Secretary Health.

All MTI hospitals are directed to reserve five beds for Transgender Persons, Category A&B four beds and Category C hospitals for three beds.

All the medical superintendents, medical directors & district health officers are also directed to ensure implementation of the above directives in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

Schools remained closed due to rain in Karachi

34 seconds ago

Free health facilities being provide in Tharparkar ..

35 seconds ago

DG KDA directs officials for cleaning of nullahs

37 seconds ago

National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championsh ..

7 minutes ago

60kgs marijuana seized by Excise dept

2 minutes ago

Temple reopened in Sialkot after 72 years

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.