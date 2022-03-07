UrduPoint.com

KP Health Deptt Ask Districts Affected From Leshmanisis To Submit Plan For Prevention, Cure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 08:25 PM

KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshmanisis to submit plan for prevention, cure

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has asked those districts which are affected from Leshmianisis to submit a plan for prevention of disease besides demand for injections to cure infected persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has asked those districts which are affected from Leshmianisis to submit a plan for prevention of disease besides demand for injections to cure infected persons.

Letters in this regard has been sent to districts including Tank, Karak, Buner and Lakki Marwat where most of the cases of Cutaneous Leshmanisis, a parasitic skin disease transmitted through the bite of sand fly, occur.

The district administrations have also been asked to share details with Health Department about preventive measures to be taken against spread of Leshmianisis, treatment facilities at public sector hospitals and stock of medicines for treatment.

The health department while taking notice of news about threats regarding spread of Leshmanisis, has also decided to launch awareness campaign about the disease through entomologists.

It merits a mention here that during last year around 60,000 persons in merged and other districts has become infected with Cutaneous Leshmanisis (CL). While in current years, reports are received about infection of the disease in southern districts and few spots in Northern region.

The District Health Officers of these districts are asked to forthwith submit plan for prevention and cure of disease besides demand for injection used in treatment of infected persons.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rehman Afridi, Programme Manager, Integrated Vector Control Programme KP informed APP that KP has purchased 170,000 vials from World Health Organization (WHO) for treatment of CL patients who are getting treatment from 71 centers set up in the province.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cure Karak Lakki Marwat Tank Buner Afridi From Share

Recent Stories

Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chau ..

Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

49 seconds ago
 Govt completing low-cost housing projects on prior ..

Govt completing low-cost housing projects on priority basis: Prime Minister

51 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

53 seconds ago
 PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance poli ..

Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance policy to end corruption in AJK

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring e ..

Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring efforts in building society

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>