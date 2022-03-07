KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshmanisis to submit plan for prevention, cure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has asked those districts which are affected from Leshmianisis to submit a plan for prevention of disease besides demand for injections to cure infected persons.

Letters in this regard has been sent to districts including Tank, Karak, Buner and Lakki Marwat where most of the cases of Cutaneous Leshmanisis, a parasitic skin disease transmitted through the bite of sand fly, occur.

The district administrations have also been asked to share details with Health Department about preventive measures to be taken against spread of Leshmianisis, treatment facilities at public sector hospitals and stock of medicines for treatment.

The health department while taking notice of news about threats regarding spread of Leshmanisis, has also decided to launch awareness campaign about the disease through entomologists.

It merits a mention here that during last year around 60,000 persons in merged and other districts has become infected with Cutaneous Leshmanisis (CL). While in current years, reports are received about infection of the disease in southern districts and few spots in Northern region.

The District Health Officers of these districts are asked to forthwith submit plan for prevention and cure of disease besides demand for injection used in treatment of infected persons.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rehman Afridi, Programme Manager, Integrated Vector Control Programme KP informed APP that KP has purchased 170,000 vials from World Health Organization (WHO) for treatment of CL patients who are getting treatment from 71 centers set up in the province.