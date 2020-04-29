KP Health Deptt asks officials to conduct coronavirus tests, submit results

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtubkhwa has directed all its officials to conduct coronavirus tests and submit the results with the Directorate

In an office order issued by Directorate General Health Services KP on yesterday, all officials are directed to immediately share their result of COVID-19 tests recently done.

"If anyone who has not conducted the test may do so on urgent basis and share the result immediately with Deputy Director Admin Office," the order added.

In case of non-compliance of the office order, the officials will be stopped from attending office and their salaries will be stopped in the best public interest, the order concludes.