KP Health Deptt formally opens Govt General Hospital in Nishtarabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday formally opened Government General Hospital in Nishtarabad after its up-gradation with different medical facilities.

The spokesman of the department said that a total of 50 beds were available in the gynaecology unit having a capacity of four delivery facilities simultaneously and four high dependency care (HDU) beds were installed in the unit.

Similarly, the neonatal ICU unit has a 30-bed pediatric ward including six incubators to facilitate the area people in providing healthcare facilities at their doorstep.

He said 30 beds were allocated for COVID-19 patients and other patients with infectious diseases with eight beds for ICU.

He said people residing in the provincial metropolis could get healthcare facilities in the hospital.