KP Health Deptt fully alert to prevent corona virus spread, passengers scanned at five entry points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fully alert to prevent spread of deadly corona virus in the country and in this regard every passenger arriving at five entry points of the province including Bacha Khan International Airport are scanned properly.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra while addressing a joint press conference along with Secretary Health, Yahya Akhunzada here on Thursday.

Briefing newsmen about measures being taken for prevention of corona virus in the country, Health Minister said a 37 members team including doctors and paramedics are performing duty round the clock to check every arriving passenger against corona virus.

The passengers are examined through different procedures including Thermal gun, thermal scanner and manually, they added. Around 2500 passengers arrive on daily basis at Bacha Khan airport.

An isolation room has been established at the Bacha Khan airport where any person having symptoms of flu is examined. These passengers after clearance after necessary tests are also followed up by maintaining contacts with them and keep on asking about their health conditions.

Apart from Bacha Khan airport, scanning is also in progress at Torkhem border post and other such posts in districts including Kurram, South and North Waziristan districts.

An Isolation ward has also been established at Police Hospital Peshawar whereas in the whole province around 400 isolation rooms are set up in public sector hospitals.

Similarly in private sector hospitals, 387 rooms have been reserved for establishment of isolation rooms in case of need.

Health Minister also disclosed that Khyber Medical University (KMU) has arranged kits for screening of corona virus and any suspected can be checked in the province.

In response to a question, Secretary Health said blood samples of seven suspect patients were sent for screening out of which five are negative and results of two remaining are awaited.

He advised masses to not be panic from the virus because so far it does not exist in Pakistan. People are also advised to wash hands frequently and this is the major prevention against corona virus infection.

He said wearing of face mask is also not suitable to prevent corona virus infection which spreads by taking hands close to mouth and nose.

Mask are useful for only those who are infected from virus and other people should not use it for prevention, he opined.