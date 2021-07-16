UrduPoint.com
KP Health Deptt Launches Automation Of Healthcare System

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP Health deptt launches automation of healthcare system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department with the support of USAID Friday launched automation of public healthcare and supply chain to ensure the essential health products are available to the community across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health KP Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said, "I am very happy to see how things are progressing towards the goal of digitizing the public health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." The KP government was thankful to USAID for extending always the meaningful and timely support when the province was all set to bring about the digital transformation, he said.

Director General Health Services KP, Dr Niaz Muhammad appreciated the continuous assistance provided by USAID and its partner Global Health for the development and implementation of technology products towards the goal of paperless government.

He said that automation of public healthcare and supply chain was very imperative for availability of essential health products to the community across the province.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Health Office, Dr Enilda Martin said, "I would like to appreciate the efforts and achievements of the Health department KP despite multitude of issues and challenges besides having to deal with COVID-19 pandemic." She assured that USAID would continue to extend all possible support to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sustainable public health supply chain systems strengthening in the province.

The Country Director, USAID funded Global Health Supply Chain Programme, Dr. Muhammad Tariq told that how USAID and Government of Pakistan's partnership was creating synergies to improve the healthcare service delivery for the men, women and children of Pakistan.

He emphasized that USAID supported data driven technologies and human capacity would complement KP's vision of Universal Health Coverage and improved governance and accountability across healthcare system.

The ceremony concluded with formal launch of both the Management Information Systems and presentation of shields to the dignitaries.

