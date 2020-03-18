KP Health Deptt orders closure of elective medical services

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered closure of all the elective medical services across the province with immediate effect in view of the COVIC-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered closure of all the elective medical services across the province with immediate effect in view of the COVIC-19 pandemic.

A notification issued here said that the decision has been taken as part of precautionary measures as the community gathering at these areas is actually putting the people into a higher risk of exposure and getting infected.

It said that it would also spare the staff for re-distribution and preparedness which is needed to be done on urgent basis as they would need some training and adjustment to the new setting.

The notification further said that all the public and private clinics would be assessed immediately for the required measures and if not up to the mark, should be closed.

The doctors have been advised to provide telephonic consultation for routine ailments.

It further notified banks to install hand sanitizers within banks and at ATM kiosk for the safety of the public and prevention of spread of infection.

The hotels and restaurants managements were advised to discourage gatherings and offer only take away option if deem necessary.

The Health department directed designated hospitals to make arrangements for food provision to suspected or other corona patients to restrict family movement.