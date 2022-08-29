UrduPoint.com

KP Health Deptt Warns Outbreak Of Dengue, Skin Disease In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 08:26 PM

KP Health Deptt warns outbreak of dengue, skin disease in flood affected areas

The Health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday warned of possible outbreak of dengue, Malaria, leishmaniasis, diarrhea and skin diseases in the flood affected areas and directed holding of medical camps there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday warned of possible outbreak of dengue, Malaria, leishmaniasis, diarrhea and skin diseases in the flood affected areas and directed holding of medical camps there.

In its Flood Emergency Surveillance and Response report released here, the health department said that so far screening of 100,000 flood affectees were conducted at different medical camps where 4,000 were given treatment of skin diseases and vaccines were administered to 21 persons bitten by snakes.

It said that a total 25 health centers were completely damaged in flood affected areas and the department set up emergency health control rooms at all district headquarters hospitals.

The report said that after restoration of road links to far flung areas the health teams had reached the flood affected areas and started providing medical care to affected persons.

It said that WHO and UNICEF were providing support to the health department in relief activities and medical camps were being arranged in all the affected areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Flood Road All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy relief operation continues in Sindh' ..

Pakistan Navy relief operation continues in Sindh's remote areas

2 minutes ago
 Miftah for full implementation of TSS

Miftah for full implementation of TSS

2 minutes ago
 Two People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Securit ..

Two People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Security Forces, Protesters - Reports

2 minutes ago
 CDA removes encroachments from Tarnol

CDA removes encroachments from Tarnol

30 minutes ago
 Engine issue forces NASA to scrub launch of giant ..

Engine issue forces NASA to scrub launch of giant Moon rocket

30 minutes ago
 SU deans announced to establish relief camp for ra ..

SU deans announced to establish relief camp for rain hit victims

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.