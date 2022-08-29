KP Health Deptt warns outbreak of dengue, skin disease in flood affected areas

The Health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday warned of possible outbreak of dengue, Malaria, leishmaniasis, diarrhea and skin diseases in the flood affected areas and directed holding of medical camps there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday warned of possible outbreak of dengue, Malaria, leishmaniasis, diarrhea and skin diseases in the flood affected areas and directed holding of medical camps there.

In its Flood Emergency Surveillance and Response report released here, the health department said that so far screening of 100,000 flood affectees were conducted at different medical camps where 4,000 were given treatment of skin diseases and vaccines were administered to 21 persons bitten by snakes.

It said that a total 25 health centers were completely damaged in flood affected areas and the department set up emergency health control rooms at all district headquarters hospitals.

The report said that after restoration of road links to far flung areas the health teams had reached the flood affected areas and started providing medical care to affected persons.

It said that WHO and UNICEF were providing support to the health department in relief activities and medical camps were being arranged in all the affected areas.