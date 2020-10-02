KP Health Directorate Organizes Free Medical Camp In Mohmand Banda
Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:16 PM
Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Services has been providing health services in inaccessible and deserving population through Mobile Hospital Programme (MHP).
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Services has been providing health services in inaccessible and deserving population through mobile Hospital Programme (MHP).
Continuing its efforts, it organised a day-long camp in Mohmand Banda to provide free medical services to the poor people at their doorsteps.
A total number of 1,237 patients including 437 male, 482 female and 318 children were examined and provided consultation besides free medicines.
The camp in-charge MHP Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood, a surgeon, a dental specialist, a doctor and a lady doctor examined the patients.
The people thanked to the health services director for providing the facilities and expressed the desire in arranging this type of activity in future.