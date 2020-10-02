KP health directorate organizes free medical camp in Mohmand Banda

Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Services has been providing health services in inaccessible and deserving population through Mobile Hospital Programme (MHP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Services has been providing health services in inaccessible and deserving population through mobile Hospital Programme (MHP).

Continuing its efforts, it organised a day-long camp in Mohmand Banda to provide free medical services to the poor people at their doorsteps.

A total number of 1,237 patients including 437 male, 482 female and 318 children were examined and provided consultation besides free medicines.

The camp in-charge MHP Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood, a surgeon, a dental specialist, a doctor and a lady doctor examined the patients.

The people thanked to the health services director for providing the facilities and expressed the desire in arranging this type of activity in future.