KP Health Foundation Dispatch Convoy Of Relief Items To Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation Wednesday dispatched a convoy of ten vehicles carrying relief items to flood affected areas of the province which included emergency medicines, food supplies and medical personnel for assistance and help of flood victims.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali and Managing Director Health Foundation, Dr Khizar Hayat were also

present on the occasion.

Health advisor said that a district-level health cluster has been activated to enhance coordination between health department and partner organizations. The cluster would facilitate targeted relief efforts and ensure timely delivery of health services in flood-affected areas.

