UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Minister Booked Over Violation Of Covid SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

KP health minister booked over violation of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday booked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra over violation of coronavirus-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The district administration took action following a news item and pictures posted on a social media featuring the KP health minister having an iftar dinner along with hundreds of other people at a restaurant in Peshawar despite ban on social gatherings in wake of corona pandemic.

The district administration said in a handout that FIR had been lodged against KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and manager of the restaurant for organizing Iftar where Covid SOPs were violated.

It said that the restaurant owner asked the minister not to arrange the gathering but in vain.

It said that action was taken over violation of the SOPs notified by the government indiscriminately. It said that no one was above the law and action would be taken against the restaurant's owner, manager and the health minister in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media FIR Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

11 minutes ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

17 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.