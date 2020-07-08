UrduPoint.com
KP Health Minister Hints At Achievement Of 95% Vaccination Target

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

KP Health Minister hints at achievement of 95% vaccination target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that vaccination process in the province has been improved and it would also help to achieve 95 percent coverage.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of all District Health Officers (DHOs) from the province through a video-link meeting here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Health, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretaries Mian Adil Farooq and Syed Farooq Jamil, Director General (DG) Health Services KP, Dr. Niaz Mohammad, Additional Director General (ADG), Sahib Gul, Dr. Shahid Younas of Health Reforms Unit, Directors EPI and other authorities attended the meeting.

Vaccination situation, basic health care and performance of districts was discussed in a meeting.

The meeting was told that vaccination process in the province had registered improvement and 90 percent coverage has been achieved in several districts and next month it would be reached to 95 percent.

The provincial minister said that collective vaccination process was appreciable and attributed it to team work. He said that he would preside over such meeting by himself and review the situation.

The provincial minister ruled out compromise on corruption in health department and said that corrupt elements at gross-root level would be dealt sternly. He also issued directives for the early renewal of the contracts of vaccinations and provision of personal protective equipment to them.

