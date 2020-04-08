UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Minister Phones Covid Infected Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

KP Health Minister phones Covid infected doctor

KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday telephoned coronavirus affected Dr. Zia and inquired about his health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday telephoned coronavirus affected Dr. Zia and inquired about his health.

The Coronavirus test of the Dr. Zia. Who hails from Mardan has come positive that was followed by the Provincial Minister for Health telephone to him.

Talking to Dr. Zia, the minister for health said that the protection of the doctors battling on frontline in war against Coronavirus is the first priority of the government. He said that the doctors were being provided protective equipment on emergency basis.

The provincial minister while appreciating the professional capabilities of the doctor announced the withdrawal of the show-cause notice issued to him and also directed dispatching protective kits to the specified hospitals of Mardan. He also advised Dr, Zia to take rest and prayed for his early recovery.

He also expressed the resolve of the provincial government that though they are passing through difficult situation. However, the government is working with straightforwardness.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Mardan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

29 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

29 minutes ago

Turkish, Chinese Presidents Discuss Joint Coronavi ..

46 seconds ago

Air Canada to Adopt Government Emergency Wage Subs ..

47 seconds ago

29 discharged after tested negative for coronaviru ..

50 seconds ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Slams Skyrocketing Food Pr ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.