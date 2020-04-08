KP Health Minister phones Covid infected doctor

KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday telephoned coronavirus affected Dr. Zia and inquired about his health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday telephoned coronavirus affected Dr. Zia and inquired about his health.

The Coronavirus test of the Dr. Zia. Who hails from Mardan has come positive that was followed by the Provincial Minister for Health telephone to him.

Talking to Dr. Zia, the minister for health said that the protection of the doctors battling on frontline in war against Coronavirus is the first priority of the government. He said that the doctors were being provided protective equipment on emergency basis.

The provincial minister while appreciating the professional capabilities of the doctor announced the withdrawal of the show-cause notice issued to him and also directed dispatching protective kits to the specified hospitals of Mardan. He also advised Dr, Zia to take rest and prayed for his early recovery.

He also expressed the resolve of the provincial government that though they are passing through difficult situation. However, the government is working with straightforwardness.