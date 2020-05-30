KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra inaugurated coronavirus testing lab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Saturday inaugurated the coronavirus Testing Laboratory in Hayat Shaheed Khyber Teaching Hospital to enhance the testing capacity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Saturday inaugurated the coronavirus Testing Laboratory in Hayat Shaheed Khyber Teaching Hospital to enhance the testing capacity.

It was third-largest laboratory of the province, helping in enhancing the testing capacity, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said during the inauguration of the lab. He also directed to release Rs. 19.5 million fund meant for rehab and upgradation of the hospital besides assured that the IBP allowance would be resolved very soon and asked Secretary Health KP Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah to make ensure upgradation of the PCR laboratory.

This is the third laboratory in public sector hospitals, he said.

Earlier, the team of Khyber Teaching Hospital welcomed the Health Minister for the inauguration ceremony of the modern-day lab that help in increasing the testing capability in the province. The Health Minister was accompanied by Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, inspected other parts of the hospital and the team of Khyber Teaching Hospital gave a detailed briefing in the conference room.

During the briefing, the Health Minister was apprised of the problems faced in the hospital. He also directed the Secretary Health to release the fund of Rs. 19.5 million allocated for the renovation project as soon as possible.

During the briefing, the Minister of Health was also informed about the IBP Allowance on which he assured that it is an important issue and it will be resolved equally for all MTIs as soon as possible.

Health Minister Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra particularly appreciated the efforts of the team of Khyber Teaching Hospital and also praised the work and passion of the Front Line Soldiers (FLS). The Minister of Health promised to enhance the capacity of the PCR laboratory and directed the Secretary Health to take all possible steps in this regard.

This Biosafety Level 2 PCR Machine is courtesy of the Provincial Government and WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter. The Biosafety Level 2 Laboratory was repaired, renovated by the Hospital with its own funds approved on May 25, 2020 after an external quality control inspection by the university and the provincial government.

In addition to corona tests, these machines can also test for (deoxyribonucleic acid) DNA and (ribonucleic acid) RNA viruses, the Minister was informed in the briefing. In the initial stages, 50 to 80 tests will be conducted daily, while its capacity will be further enhanced soon.

The Khyber Teaching Hospital has two intensive care isolation units with 55-bed medical equipment for Corona patients. Another positive step was the allocation of 30 private rooms for the hospital staff after the approval of the board of Governors as well as all the basic necessities including breakfast, lunch and dinner for the hospitalized corona patients and the staff on duty in the isolation ward.