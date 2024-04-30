KP Health Minister To Launch NourishMaa Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah will launch the Maternal Nutrition Campaign (NourishMaa) from next month.
The launch was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday. The NourishMaa campaign will be launched at KP in mid-May to disseminate the efforts in the province.
A delegation of Nutrition International, led by Dr Irfan Deputy country director, and Imtiaz Ali Shah program Manager KP met the minister of health in his office.
Dr Irfan while briefing the minister said that the Maternal Nutrition Campaign (NourishMaa), aligned with the Pakistan Maternal Nutrition Strategy 2022, is a collaborative effort between NutritionInternational, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), Provincial Departments of Health (DoH), and key stakeholders such as the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecologists Pakistan (SOGP).
The NourishMaa Campaign aims to “improve the knowledge and capacity of Health Care Providers (HCPs) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) to advance maternal nutrition interventions in Pakistan”.
He furthered that the program is planned to be inaugurated in provinces by the minister of health next month. NourishMaa campaign uses a three-pronged approach to sensitize health practitioners/female health workers on maternal nutrition through policy influence, interpersonal communication including Credit hour training packages/face-to-face visits and sensitization seminars and Media components utilizing different channels of print, mainstream, and social media effectively.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah was informed that Nutrition International is supporting the scale-up of Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS) in Batagram District of KP to improve the health of mothers and babies by reducing anemia in mothers. For this purpose, NI will train all public sector health providers involved in antenatal care services to provide counseling on MMS. NI will also ensure the provision of MMS Tablets to the Health Department, Batagram.
During the Project implementation, an Implementation Research Study will also be implemented to gauge the process and outcomes of MMS scale-up services on the health of mothers and babies.
Dr Irfan said that the Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF) Program is aimed at combating malnutrition through partnerships with government food departments, food authorities, millers, and other key stakeholders by fortifying essential staples such as wheat flour, edible oil, and salt with vital vitamins and minerals. The program provides support to industry expertise in processes and strengthens government capacities to enforce quality standards to ensure fortified foods are available in markets for consumers.
Minister Health was told that Nutrition International supports the provincial and district governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen maternal and newborn health and nutrition services. The overall strategy design was developed after a series of internal and external consultations, with a focus on ensuring pregnant women receive iron-containing supplements MMS for anemia reduction.
