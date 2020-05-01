KP health minister wishes Speaker Asad Qaiser early recovery from COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra Friday expressed best wishes for Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and prayed for his early recovery from COVID-19 "Speaker Asad Qaiser has visited his native district Swabi a few weeks back. "It was clear how passionately you care about the people you represent. You have all our prayers, as does everyone affected by this virus.

May Allah help all of us. Insha'Allah, we will overcome this," the health minister said in his tweet.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has tested positive for coronavirus after which he isolated himself at his home.

In a tweet message, Asad Qaiser said, "My coronavirus test has reported positive and I have quarantined myself in my house." The speaker urged the nation to adopt all precautionary measures and sought their prayers.