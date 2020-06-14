KP Health Ministry, PHAKP to form strategic partnership against diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Public Health Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PHAKP) and KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday agreed to form a strategic partnership to fight against COVID-19 and other diseases including Measles, Polio etc.

It was decided in a meeting convened between Public Health Association KP and Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra that the provincial government would provide political leadership while the association would bring in the expertise to fight against diseases.

The PHAKP briefed the minister on the response of the association during COVID-19 pandemic including Telemedicine, training of the private sector on infection prevention, advocacy, and social mobilization.

The issues related to field staff and continuation of Primary Health Care services including EPI during COVID 19 were emphasized while Protection of Health Care Work force was also discussed.

The minister asked the PHAKP to come up with the proposal to build up enduring a partnership between the association and provincial health ministry.

The PHAKP paid tribute to the exemplary work done by Taimur Salim Jhagra as Minister Health and appreciated his transparency to COVID-19 response. Both the parties resolved to work together on promoting the health and wellbeing of the people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.