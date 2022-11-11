UrduPoint.com

KP Healthcare Commission Sealed 483 Health Centres In KP

Published November 11, 2022

KP Healthcare Commission sealed 483 health centres in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission in its quarterly report, said that 4752 health centres were inspected across the province out of which 483 health centres were sealed due to various reasons.

The report issued here Friday said that show-cause notices were served to 161 health centres, adding that there are 87,811 registered health centers in the province out of which 1,711 were registered during this quarter.

It said that licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories. Similarly crackdown was initiated against quacks and an online complaint management system was introduced to register public complaints against quackery.

It further said that the health care commission also started different trainings to improve the standard of the hospitals and conducted training courses at 15 hospitals.

