KP healthcare commission seals 15 clinics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed 15 clinics during inspection of various health facilities in the province.

It says the health facilities which were sealed include three in Dera Ismail Khan and four in university town Peshawar.

Notices were also issued to 28 clinics in Peshawar directing to get registered with the commission and provide all the standard health facilities mandatory under the law.